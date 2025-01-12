Where to Watch ‘Landman’ For Free: Streaming Details

Landman has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity, rising to the #1 most viewed Paramount+ original of all time since its premiere in November of 2024. Starring Billy Bob Thornton as oil “landman” Tommy Norris, the cast also includes heavy hitters like Jon Hamm, Golden Globe winner Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, and Final Destination‘s Ali Larter, among others. It was created in part by Taylor Sheridan, creator of the groundbreaking western Yellowstone.

On January 11, 2025, the first season of the contemporary western drama — already having its audience in a tight grip of suspense — ended. If you’re just catching on, scroll down to find out how to you catch up on the relentlessly intense new series.

Where to Watch ‘Landman’ For Free

Landman is currently streaming on Paramount+. You can watch the series for free with a seven-day trial, if you don’t already have an account. You can also watch by purchasing a subscription. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is currently a steal at $12.99 per month, and Paramount+ Essential is just $7.99 per month

What Happened at the End of Season 1 of ‘Landman’

Spoiler alert: The finale episode, entitled “Crumbs of Hope,” has Tommy’s boss Monty Miller (Hamm) in critical need of a heart transplant. Tommy assumes control of Texas oil company M-Tex amid Monty’s incapacitated state. By the end of the episode, Monty has passed, leaving Tommy to oversee the company indefinitely. He suggests to Monty’s wife Cami (Moore) that she should sell the company and live lavishly off the profits for years to come. She rejects that proposition, and in the meantime, Tommy is saved by a drug lord called Gallino (Garcia), after being captured and tortured by the Cartel.

Is There a ‘Landman’ Season 2?

Per Pinkvilla, Moore strongly suggested at the Cannes Film Festival that Landman would return for a season — in fact, the outlet claims she said she would begin filming season two in early 2025. “I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year,” she reportedly said back in May of 2024.

However, in recent comments to Deadline following the season 1 finale, Thornton sounded a little less promising on the topic. When asked if Garcia would potentially play a larger role in the second season, Thorton told the outlet, “If there is a second season, God willing.”