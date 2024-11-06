Who Won the Popular Vote 2024? Election Results

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. presidential election has concluded with Donald Trump‘s win. Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris lost after the Associated Press called the race, with the number Electoral College votes favoring of Trump. However, past elections have called the popular vote into question. In 2016, then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the popular vote against Trump but lost to the Electoral College votes. So, who won the popular vote in the 2024 election?

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Results

Trump carried the election after the Associated Press declared at around 5:30 a.m. ET that he received 277 Electoral College votes, whereas Harris got 224.

Who Won the Popular Vote?

Trump won the popular vote, according to the AP. He received 71,719,746 at the time of publication, and Harris received 66,873,837. The president-elect earned 51 percent of the popular vote, while the vice president got 47.5 percent, the AP reported.

Trump’s Victory Speech

Before the AP called the race, Trump delivered a victory speech in front of his supporters. He called his win the “greatest political movement of all time,” according to multiple outlets and vowed he “will fight” for “every citizen.”

“There’s never been anything like this in this country, and … we’re going to help our country heal,” Trump said. “We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country and we’ve made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that.”

Trump then promised, “And every citizen, I will fight for you — for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America, that’s what we have to have.”

Did Kamala Harris Concede the Election?

At the time of publication, Harris has not conceded the election yet. She is, however, expected to deliver a formal concession speech sometime today, November 6, from Howard University, according to TODAY.