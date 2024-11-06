Who Will Be the 47th President? What We Know About the 2024 Election Results

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump fiercely competed for key battleground states in their efforts to win the 2024 presidential race.

On Nov. 5, the final votes were cast, adding to more than 78 million early ballots, and the tight race ultimately revealed a winner. Here’s everything you need to know after Election Night.

Who Will Be the 47th President?

Trump has been declared the president-elect after securing both the popular vote and the electoral vote. He is now set to serve as the 47th president of the United States, after previously holding the office as the 45th.

Although the vote count is still ongoing, according to the Associated Press, Trump currently holds 51 percent of the popular vote, while Harris has 47.5 percent. Trump has garnered over 71.7 million votes, while Harris has received more than 66.9 million. The last time a Republican candidate achieved such a victory was in 2004, when President George W. Bush won re-election against Democratic challenger John Kerry. Bush secured approximately three million more votes than Kerry, along with 286 Electoral College votes.

How Many Electoral Votes Did Each Candidate Receive?

As of Wednesday morning, Trump had received 279 electoral votes, while Harris had 223. In state after state, Trump surpassed his 2020 performance, while Harris struggled to match Joe Biden‘s success in securing the presidency four years earlier.

The seven battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—were the primary focus for both candidates, but Trump ultimately emerged victorious. He secured North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Did Harris Concede?

Harris has not yet conceded. On Tuesday night, Harris was scheduled to speak at her election night event at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the historically Black college where she completed her undergraduate studies. However, the planned address was canceled.

Before the results became clear, she reassured her staff that the close race was “exactly what we prepared for.”

Harris’ campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, also remarked:

“We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.”