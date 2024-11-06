When Will Kamala Harris Concede the 2024 Election?

Vice President Kamala Harris has lost the 2024 presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump. The latter carried both the popular vote and the Electoral College, despite previous polls predicting a slim margin. After more votes were counted in favor of Trump, Harris’ campaign fell silent. She is expected to deliver a concession speech at some point, per tradition for U.S. elections. So, when will she concede?

Harris had a brief but busy campaign. After President Joe Biden dropped out of the race to endorse her, the former prosecutor traveled to several states, including battleground states, to motivate voters. She even received support from multiple Republicans, including Liz Cheney. Among Harris’ most famous campaign slogans were “When we fight, we win” and “We’re not going back,” referring to some of Trump’s policies and of Project 2025.

Find out when Harris will deliver her concession speech, below.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to address the nation and her supporters from Howard University later today. @albamonica has the latest. pic.twitter.com/goaUUTcnMd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2024

How Many Votes Did Kamala Harris Win?

Harris received 66,333,183 (47.5 percent) of the popular vote, while Trump got 71,260,693 votes (51 percent) at the time of publication. In terms of Electoral College votes, Trump got 277, and Harris earned 224 when he was declared the president-elect.

When Will Kamala Harris Concede?

Harris will reportedly concede on Wednesday, November 6, at Howard University at 4 p.m. ET. Shortly before Trump was declared the winner, Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond reportedly said that the VP would speak to the public the next day.

“We still have states that have not been called yet,” Richmond noted, according to multiple outlets. “We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.”

When Did Hillary Clinton Concede in 2016?

Hours after Trump’s 2016 election was confirmed, then-Democratic candidate and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called him to concede. The following day, she delivered a concession speech. She thanked her supporters and urged all Americans to “accept” the results of the election.

“We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America, and I always will,” Clinton said at the time. “And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”