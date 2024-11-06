Did Kamala Harris Concede the Election? Statement Updates

Donald Trump was declared the president-elect in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Hours before the Associated Press confirmed the victory, the Republican declared his win while speaking to his supporters. Voters, however, have not yet heard from Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Per tradition, the defeated candidate in an American election delivers a concession speech. So, when will Harris concede the election?

Learn when Harris is reportedly expected to concede the election, below.

Who Won the Popular Vote in the 2024 Election?

According to the Associated Press, Trump won the popular vote. He received 71,260,693 votes (51 percent of voters), and Harris got 66,333,183 (47.5 percent) at the time of publication. Trump was declared the president-elect in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 6, earning 277 Electoral College votes against Harris’ 224. A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to be elected.

Did Kamala Harris Concede Yet?

Harris has not conceded the election at the time of publication. Her team went silent during the early morning hours of November 6 when more votes trickled in for Trump. However, her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, released a statement, noting that there were more “votes to count.”

“We still have states that have not been called yet,” Richmond said, according to multiple outlets. “We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.”

When Will Kamala Harris Concede?

Harris is expected to deliver a concession speech at 4 p.m. today, November 6, from Howard University, CBS News reported.

When Did Hillary Clinton Concede the 2016 Election?

Shortly after Trump won the 2016 U.S. presidential election against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State called him to concede. One day after Election Day, she delivered a formal concession speech to the public.

“Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country,” Clinton said at the time. “I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.”

Clinton added, “We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America, and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

Toward the end of her address, the Democrat shared a brief message to “all the little girls” who were watching, telling them to “never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.”