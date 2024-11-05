What Time Do We Find Out Who Is the President?

With only a few hours left until some states close their polling stations, many are wondering who will become the next President and Vice President of the United States. The race between Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will be decided by who secures the majority of electoral college votes. According to The New York Times’ national average poll, as of Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Harris-Walz leads with 49%, while Trump-Vance stands at 48%.
To find out when the nation will learn the results, read on below.
What Time Will the President Be Announced?
With polling stations closing at different times, vote counting is a lengthy process, requiring time to ensure accuracy. While a winner could be announced tonight, it may take hours or even days for the final count.
When Will We Know Who the Next President Is?
Election Day ends on November 5, when voting officially closes, after which votes are counted to determine the next President and Vice President who will serve in the White House.
When Do Polls Close in the United States?
Polling station closing times vary by state. According to CBS News, here is the schedule:
7 p.m. Eastern Time
- Georgia
- Indiana (Eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET)
- Kentucky (Eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET)
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
8 p.m. Eastern Time
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida (Eastern counties)
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Hampshire (hours vary)
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
8:30 p.m. Eastern Time
- Arkansas
9 p.m. Eastern Time
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Kansas (except four western counties)
- Louisiana
- Michigan (except four counties)
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota (except eight counties)
- South Dakota (Eastern counties)
- Texas (except three western counties)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
10 p.m. Eastern Time
- Montana
- Nevada
- Utah
11 p.m. Eastern Time
- California
- Idaho (Southern counties)
- Oregon (Malheur County)
- Washington
12 a.m. Eastern Time
- Hawaii
1 a.m. Eastern Time
- Alaska (except Adak)