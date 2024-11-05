What Time Do We Find Out Who Is the President?

Image Credit: Getty Images

With only a few hours left until some states close their polling stations, many are wondering who will become the next President and Vice President of the United States. The race between Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will be decided by who secures the majority of electoral college votes. According to The New York Times’ national average poll, as of Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Harris-Walz leads with 49%, while Trump-Vance stands at 48%.

To find out when the nation will learn the results, read on below.

What Time Will the President Be Announced?

With polling stations closing at different times, vote counting is a lengthy process, requiring time to ensure accuracy. While a winner could be announced tonight, it may take hours or even days for the final count.

When Will We Know Who the Next President Is?

Election Day ends on November 5, when voting officially closes, after which votes are counted to determine the next President and Vice President who will serve in the White House.

When Do Polls Close in the United States?

Polling station closing times vary by state. According to CBS News, here is the schedule:

7 p.m. Eastern Time

Georgia

Indiana (Eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET)

Kentucky (Eastern counties close at 6 p.m. ET)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. Eastern Time

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida (Eastern counties)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire (hours vary)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Arkansas

9 p.m. Eastern Time

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas (except four western counties)

Louisiana

Michigan (except four counties)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota (except eight counties)

South Dakota (Eastern counties)

Texas (except three western counties)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. Eastern Time

Montana

Nevada

Utah

11 p.m. Eastern Time

California

Idaho (Southern counties)

Oregon (Malheur County)

Washington

12 a.m. Eastern Time

Hawaii

1 a.m. Eastern Time