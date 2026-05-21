Who Won ‘Survivor’ Season 50? Finale Winner Revealed

Image Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

After months of intense competition, returning legends, and fan-driven twists, Survivor 50 came to an end with one of the franchise’s most talked-about finales yet. The milestone season featured an all-star cast battling for a record-breaking $2 million prize, with longtime Survivor favorite Cirie Fields returning for her fifth time competing on the U.S. version of the series. The final three contestants faced off during an emotional Final Tribal Council, while the finale also sparked major reactions online after host Jeff Probst accidentally spoiled part of the live episode before a key fire-making challenge aired. Now, viewers are finding out who ultimately earned the title of Sole Survivor.

Find out more below.

Who Made the Final 3 on ‘Survivor 50’?

The final three contestants on Survivor were Aubry Bracco, Jonathan Young, and Joe Hunter. Jonathan secured his spot after defeating Rizo Velovic in the fire-making challenge, while Aubry won the final immunity challenge and chose to bring Joe with her to the end.

Who Won ‘Survivor 50’?

Aubry Bracco won Survivor and was crowned the Sole Survivor during the May 2026 finale. She earned the victory with an 8-3 jury vote over Young, marking her first win after previously competing on multiple seasons of the show.

The finale also included the return of the Sia Fan Favorite prize, which awarded $100,000 to a player voted on by fans. Probst explained that Sia, “the global pop star who over the years has given over a million dollars of her own money to players who inspired or who moved her,” decided to let viewers choose this season’s recipient. Probst added that while “a lot of you got votes,” there was “one person who was a very clear favorite,” before revealing Cirie Fields as the winner of the fan-voted prize.

How Much Money Does the ‘Survivor 50’ Winner Get?

The winner of Survivor received a record-breaking $2 million grand prize. The prize money doubled from the usual $1 million after a special in-game twist connected to MrBeast earlier in the season.

How to Watch ‘Survivor’

Survivor airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Episodes can be watched live through CBS or streaming services that carry the network, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream episodes live, while Paramount+ Essential users typically get next-day access.