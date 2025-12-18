‘Survivor’ Season 50 Cast: Which Stars Are Competing?

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Survivor gears up for its landmark 50th season—Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans—anticipation is already building. Set to premiere in spring 2026, the milestone season will bring back 24 returning players in a fan-driven edition that promises major twists and nostalgia.

Longtime host Jeff Probst, who has been with the series since its 2000 debut, called it a “celebration of everything Survivor has accomplished over the years,” adding, “We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

The full cast has now been announced, featuring legends and recent standouts from across the franchise. Find out who’s returning below.

When Does Survivor Season 50 Premiere?

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is scheduled to premiere in spring 2026 on CBS. While an exact date hasn’t been announced, the season will follow the airing of Season 49.

Who’s in the Survivor 50 Cast?

This milestone season features 24 returning players, making it the largest all-star lineup in the show’s history. The cast spans the entirety of Survivor‘s run, blending legendary contestants with recent standouts.

Notable returning players include:

Mike White (David vs. Goliath, Season 37)

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers)

Ozzy Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, Game Changers)

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains)

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty (Borneo, All-Stars)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade (Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific)

Aubry Bracco (Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction)

Chrissy Hofbeck (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Christian Hubicki (David vs. Goliath)

Angelina Keeley (David vs. Goliath)

Rick Devens (Edge of Extinction)

Jonathan Young (Survivor 42)

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45)

Emily Flippen (Survivor 45)

Q Burdette (Survivor 46)

Tiffany Ervin (Survivor 46)

Charlie Davis (Survivor 46)

Genevieve Mushaluk (Survivor 47)

Kamilla Karthigesu (Survivor 48)

Kyle Fraser (Survivor 48)

Joe Hunter (Survivor 48)

Savannah Louie (Survivor 49)

How Many Seasons Has Mike White Been on Survivor?

White has officially played Survivor twice. His first time was in Season 37, David vs. Goliath, where he made it to the final tribal council and finished as the runner-up. He’s now returning for a second go in Survivor 50, bringing back his storytelling flair and deep understanding of the game. Outside the island, Mike is best known for creating HBO’s The White Lotus, but he’s made it clear that Survivor still holds a special place in his heart.