MrBeast Net Worth 2025: How Much Money Does He Have Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Prime Video

MrBeast’s rise to fame is unmatched. The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has redefined what it means to be a content creator. With viral stunts, massive giveaways, and a business empire that spans everything from snacks to streaming, he’s become a household name—and a serious earner.

So, just how much money has he made by now? Find out more about his massive net worth below.

How Did MrBeast Get Rich?

Donaldson began his YouTube career in 2012 at the age of 13, initially posting gaming content and reaction videos. His major breakthrough came in 2017 with a video where he counted to 100,000—an odd yet captivating stunt that went viral and marked the start of his rise. From there, he leaned into over-the-top challenges, massive giveaways, and philanthropic acts, which quickly grew his audience. As his videos racked up billions of views, he began earning significant income through YouTube’s ad revenue and brand partnerships.

But Donaldson didn’t stop at content creation. He expanded into business with ventures like Feastables, a snack company that reportedly generated $215 million in revenue in 2024, and MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant brand that launched in 2020.

In 2024, he announced Beast Games, a reality competition series produced by Amazon Prime Video. The show featured 1,000 contestants competing for a record-breaking $10 million prize—the largest single cash prize in reality television history. The first season premiered on December 19, 2024, and quickly became one of Prime Video’s most popular shows, drawing viewers from within and beyond the US.

On top of that, he founded Beast Philanthropy, a nonprofit that funds food banks, disaster relief, and more. These efforts collectively turned MrBeast into a media empire—and made him one of the richest and most influential creators in the world.

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, MrBeast’s net worth is estimated at $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This makes him the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at age 27. His business empire, Beast Industries, generated $473 million in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach $899 million in 2025, according to Business Insider.