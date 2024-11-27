Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2024? See the ‘DWTS’ Winner

Image Credit: Disney

Dancing With the Stars‘ 33rd season came and went. Fans were caught up in the 2024 season due to its star-studded lineup of dancers. From reality TV personalities to actors — and with a con artist in the mix — there was no shortage of passion and hope for viewers to consume. But only one can take home the Mirrorball Trophy every year. So, who was crowned the winner during the show’s November 26, 2024, episode?

Each DWTS champion is determined by combining the celebrity’s total number of fan votes with judges’ scores.

Hollywood Life has the DWTS 2024 winner, below!

Dancing With the Stars 2024 Cast Members

The following stars were part of the season 33 cast:

The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik

Actress Tori Spelling

The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei

Con artist Anna Delvey

Olympian Ilona Maher

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks

Actor Eric Roberts

NFL star Danny Amendola

Actress Chandler Kinney

Model Brooks Nader

Actor Reginald VelJohnson

NBA star Dwight Howard

Who Won DWTS Season 33?

The winners of DWTS season 33 are Joey and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson. Second place runners-up were Ilona and Alan Bersten, Chandler and Brandon Armstrong and Stephen and Rylee Arnold.

This wasn’t the first time that a Bachelor Nation personality won a DWTS season. Hannah Brown won in 2019, and Katelyn Bristowe won in 2020.

How to Watch the DWTS 2024 Finale

ICYMI last night, anyone can stream the finale episode of DWTS on Hulu and Disney+.

Is Joey Graziadei Married?

Joey is not married yet, but he is engaged to fiancée Kelsey Anderson, whom he met on season 28 of The Bachelor. Throughout season 33 of DWTS, Kelsey cheered Joey on, and he made sure to give her as many shout-outs as he could.

Just weeks before he took home the Mirrorball, Joey celebrated his and Kelsey’s one-year anniversary, sharing a photo of them via Instagram.

“I still cannot believe that it has been a year since I got down on one knee and asked you to marry me,” he gushed in his caption. “This is another appreciation post for everything you do. The laughs, the love, the support, the joy and the excitement. Every day with you is an adventure, and I cannot wait to see all of the memories we get to create in the years to come. I know sitting and anxiously watching me dance on live TV probably wasn’t how you thought we’d spend our first anniversary, but I can’t tell you enough how much I appreciate your support. I couldn’t do this without you, so thank you for always being my biggest fan through this amazing experience. I love you forever.”