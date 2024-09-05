‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Tells Off Ex-Fiancé Devin Strader After Split

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jenn Tran is not holding back her feelings toward her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, as she spoke candidly in a recent interview. “F**k you,” the 26-year-old Bachelorette star said amid her split from her 28-year-old final rose recipient.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the season 21 reality star was open about her emotions. “I’m kind of still processing it all, it’s been like such a whirlwind. I feel so great about all the support that I’m getting and honestly it means so much to have such a community of women really come together for me. I feel good about what happened last night. I think it’s the next step to me healing,” she shared.

This comes as Jenn prepares to compete in season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, shortly after revealing that her engagement to Devin had been called off. The finale episode showed the couple leaving Hawaii happily, taking the next step in their relationship after she proposed to him before he had a chance to propose to her. However, during the “After the Final Rose” segment, Jenn disclosed that Devin had become distant after the show ended. “From not calling or texting as much,” she explained to host Jesse Palmer during the live episode, “I felt like I was secondary to everything else in his life, and I didn’t understand why.”

Their relationship ended over the phone, with Jenn revealing that Devin “basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way… He regretted getting engaged. And I didn’t know. I knew all along it was just different.” Devin later posted and then deleted screenshots of their conversations on social media, attempting to justify the breakup. He admitted on the live finale, “I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve. I watched myself contribute to your regression, and that hurt me. You don’t deserve to compromise your standards to be happy.”

Jenn is now turning the page as she competes alongside several other stars, including Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, in DWTS, set to premiere on September 17 on ABC and Disney+.