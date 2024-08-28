Ilona Maher Stars on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Ilona Maher has already made a name for herself both on and off the rugby field.

Now, the Olympian adds another feat as she makes a stunning debut as the cover star of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s digital September issue.

“Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire, and advocate for change,” said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day in the September Issue, empowered by Maybelline. “We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”

Maher joins names like Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, and Naomi Osaka, who have all shown off their athletic figures for Sports Illustrated in recent years.

“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it’s a powerful statement,” Day added.

The 28-year-old—who boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram—became one of the most popular athletes at the 2024 Games. Her TikToks from the Olympic Village consistently garnered over 100k likes, and one video gained significant attention when Maher responded to a commenter—who has since deleted their account—saying, “I bet that person has a 30% BMI.”

“Hi, thank you for this comment. I think you were trying to roast me, but this is actually a fact. I do have a BMI of 30. Well, 29.3 to be exact,” Maher confidently replied in her video, which has been viewed more than 8 million times and liked over 1.2 million times.

A social media sensation, Maher has been an outspoken advocate for women in sports and continues to challenge stereotypes of female athletes.

“I was always, like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” Maher told SI. “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is, and it’s not just a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

Maher, who earlier this summer led Team USA to its first bronze Olympic medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games, also spoke to SI about the salary disparity between male and female rugby players.

“[Men] get to play rugby and they get paid millions of dollars while we make minimum wage, and this won’t be a career for us,” she said. “I have teammates going into the workforce now, whereas these guys are down there and rugby’s it [for them].”