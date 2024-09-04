Devin Strader Exposes Messages With ‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Amid Split

Image Credit: Disney

The drama between The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran and her final rose choice, Devin Strader, continues to intensify as he begins sharing screenshots of their private conversations.

The final episode of Season 21 revealed the 26-year-old Jenn getting her heart broken when the 28-year-old Devin called off their engagement over the phone. During the “After the Final Rose” episode, Jenn disclosed that Devin “basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way.” Filmed crying during the live episode, Jenn explained to the show’s host, Jesse Palmer, that although the finale showed them happily engaged when they left Hawaii, Devin had started to distance himself once the show ended. She shared, “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away from all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, planning a future, and seeing each other all the time.”

Devin responded by explaining his reasons for ending the engagement: “I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I couldn’t live up to the things you need and deserve. I saw myself contributing to your regression, and that hurt me. You shouldn’t have to compromise your standards to be happy.”

The day after the finale aired, Devin took to his Instagram stories to post screenshots—now deleted—of his past conversations with Jenn in an attempt to defend his decision. Per ScreenRant, in an X post that featured the messages, which was later removed by the user @kimchik1tty, Devin is seen responding to Jenn about why he wanted to speak in person: “I wanted to tell you all of this in person because you deserved more than a phone call.”

Their conversation continued as Jenn told Devin that his mind was already made up, to which he replied, “Just last week, on Friday, you said we should break up. You’ve said that before.” Although Jenn admitted to making that statement, she explained, “I was emotionally charged when I said that, and I obviously didn’t go through with it.”