‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars has found its new champions! Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy became the season 32 winners after the epic 3-hour finale. Season 32 was a memorable season, with Julianne Hough joining as a co-host and themed nights like Taylor Swift Night. The show also returned to ABC’s fall line-up after a season solely on Disney+.

The long-running ABC series has been a TV staple since its premiere in 2005. With season 32 over, fans want to know about season 33. So, will there be a Dancing with the Stars season 33? Here’s what we know so far.

Will There Be a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33?

ABC has not announced whether or not Dancing with the Stars will return for season 33. During the season 32 finale, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough didn’t reveal any updates about the next season. Given the season 32 ratings, it’s highly likely that Dancing with the Stars will return for a 33rd season.

Who Will Be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33?

Since Dancing with the Stars hasn’t been officially renewed for season 33, the cast hasn’t been announced yet. Each season, the cast is unveiled closer to the premiere date.

In the wake of George Santos being expelled from Congress, many began wondering if he could be cast on Dancing with the Stars in the future. ABC has reportedly not discussed the possibility of casting George, according to EW. The former congressman has already weighed in on doing the show. “Today, I would not do Dancing With the Stars,” he said. “Maybe in the future.”

Who Won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32?

Xochitl and Val won DWTS season 32. Xochitl emerged as a top contender from the jump. The Marvel star and the pro dazzled in the season 32 finale with their Redemption foxtrot and freestyle. The DWTS pair earned perfect scores for both of their performances.

For the first time in the show’s history, 5 couples competed for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Xochitl and Val faced off against Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov. Jason and Daniella came in second place.

Season 32 marked the first season without head judge Len Goodman, who passed away from cancer in April 2023. The mirrorball trophy was renamed in his memory. “It’s a huge honor,” Val told Entertainment Tonight. about receiving the first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. “Len was a champion of ballroom dance… He was very much pushing ballroom dance to the forefront of the show and therefore into millions of households.”

Xochitl told Good Morning America, “We’ve had so much love, from everyone, to the crew and to the cast and then people outside of just fans, you know? It’s just been so much love. And that is what made me really love this whole experience.”