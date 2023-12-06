‘DWTS’ Champions Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy React to Winning Season 32: It’s a ‘Huge Honor’

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars season 32 ended with Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy being crowned the new champions. After stellar performances week after week, it’s no surprise Xochitl, 17, and Val, 37, became the season 32 winners. In the moments after the finale, Xochitl and Val reacted to their big win and receiving the first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“It’s a huge honor,” Val told Entertainment Tonight. “Len was a champion of ballroom dance… He was very much pushing ballroom dance to the forefront of the show and therefore into millions of households.”

He added, “And so, for me to hold this trophy in his honor, this season in particular, I was very much motivated by the idea of passing my ballroom education and torch to this young, incredible talent. And I think that Len would have been proud of that.”

Xochitl gushed over how much she’s gotten in and out of the ballroom since starting her DWTS journey. “We’ve had so much love, from everyone, to the crew and to the cast and then people outside of just fans, you know? It’s just been so much love,” the 17-year-old revealed. “And that is what made me really love this whole experience.”

Xochitl and Val also appeared on Good Morning America a day after the finale. “I didn’t think that I’d make it this far,” the Marvel star said. Val chimed in, “Which is kind of disrespectful to me as her professional partner, but it’s okay.” Xochitl rolled her eyes and laughed at Val.

“It feels amazing,” Val said. “There’s so much work that went into this, not just from us but so many other people on the show to make the numbers look as beautiful as they have. Production, wardrobe, everybody, the season’s been a blast, and we feel so grateful.”

This win marks Val’s third championship as a DWTS pro. He won in season 20 with Rumer Willis and season 23 with Laurie Hernandez. Xochitl and Val were in the final two with Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach before they were declared the winners.