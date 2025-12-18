Who Was Greg Biffle? 5 Things to Know About the Former NASCAR Racer Who Died in a Plane Crash

Image Credit: SRX via Getty Images

Greg Biffle was famous for his decades-long competitive stock car racing and motorsports career. His tragic death in December 2025, alongside his wife and children, made headlines as fans and loved ones mourned the shocking loss of the Biffles.

Representative Richard Hudson confirmed the news of the Biffle family’s deaths after their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” the Congressman tweeted. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were.”

Hollywood Life is remembering Greg’s life, career and family below.

Greg Biffle Was From Washington

Greg was born and raised in Washington state. He was raised in the town of Camas and started his racing career on Pacific Northwest short tracks.

Greg Biffle Stopped Raced for NASCAR for Two Decades

After gaining momentum as a racer in the 1990s, Greg started his stint with NASCAR in 1995, going on to win the 2000 Craftsman Truck championship and the 2001 Rookie of the Year as part of the Busch Series. While driving for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series for Roush, Greg won 19 races in the No. 16 Ford car.

In 2016, Greg stepped away from racing for NASCAR but returned in 2019 and 2020 with a Truck Series start for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Greg Biffle Was Married Twice

Greg got married in 2007 to his first wife, Nicole Lunders. They split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2016. By 2020, he was engaged to his soon-to-be second wife, Cristina Grossu. He and Cristina wed in January 2023.

Greg Biffle Had Two Kids

The late former stock car racer was a father of two children. He shared his eldest, a daughter named Emma, with Nicole, and son Ryder with his wife, Cristina.

Greg Biffle Died in a Plane Crash With His Family

On December 18, 2025, Greg, his wife, Cristina, and his two children lost their lives in a plane crash in North Carolina.