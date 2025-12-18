Is Greg Biffle Dead? What We Know About the North Carolina Plane Crash

Image Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty

Greg Biffle, the former NASCAR racer, made headlines on December 18, 2025, when a Cessna plane belonging to his company crashed on the runway of North Carolina’s Statesville Regional Airport. Concerned fans immediately wondered whether Biffle, 55, his wife, Cristina, and their children were involved in the crash.

Here’s what we know so far about the plane crash linked to Biffle and where Biffle is now.

Who Is Greg Biffle?

Biffle is best known in the racing world as a former NASCAR driver. He began his NASCAR career in 1995 and stepped away from it in 2016. He competed in multiple competitions throughout his stock car racing career, including the Busch Series, the Craftsman Truck Series and 24 Hours of Daytona.

Did Greg Biffle’s Plane Crash?

A plane belonging to Biffle’s company, GB Aviation Leasing LLC, crashed into North Carolina’s Statesville Regional Airport on December 18, 2025. According to federal aviation records, the aircraft was a Cessna C550, and it crashed in the morning shortly after takeoff, according to Fox News.

The address listed for GB Aviation LLC matches Biffle’s address, per local news outlets WSOC and Fox 8.

Videos from the plane’s wreckage circulated online, and it showed flames engulfing the aircraft on the runway as first responders rushed to the scene.

Six people died in the plane crash, according to Statesville Record & Landmark. Their identities were not immediately disclosed to the public.

🚨#BREAKING: The plane that has crashed in North Carolina is confirmed to be owned by Greg Biffle. Greg is the NASCAR driver and hero who flew hundreds of rescue missions in Western North Carolina in his helicopter after Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/Wyq7pVLwaS — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 18, 2025

Is Greg Biffle Dead?

At around 1:30 p.m. ET on December 18, Biffle’s friend Garrett Mitchell claimed that he and his wife and kids were onboard the plane.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane…because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Congressman Richard Hudson confirmed the grim news in an X statement later that day.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” Hudson tweeted. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

Biffle shared videos and photos of himself flying planes in the past. As seen on his Instagram page, he brought his family up in the air a few times for leisure flights.

Who Was in the North Carolina Plane Crash?

The other identities of the plane crash victims have not formally been announced by authorities at the time of publication.