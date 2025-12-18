Greg Biffle’s Wife: All About Cristina Grossu & Their Marriage

Image Credit: SRX via Getty Images

Greg Biffle and his wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, died in a plane crash on December 18, 2025. Greg’s two children, Emma and Ryer, were also onboard. Friends of the family confirmed their tragic deaths in heartbreaking statements.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane…because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Biffle’s friend Garrett Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post that day. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Representative Richard Hudson confirmed the news of Biffle’s death in an X statement, noting that he was “devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children.”

“They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others,” Hudson continued. “Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

As for Cristina, the Congressman pointed out her and Greg’s humanitarian efforts. “The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were,” Hudson added.

Learn about Greg’s wife, their marriage and his past marriage below.

How Many Times Was Greg Biffle Married?

Greg was married twice in his life. His first marriage was to ex-wife Nicole Lunders from 2007 to 2016. They shared daughter Emma together, whom the exes welcomed in July 2011.

Who Was Greg Biffle’s Wife?

Greg found love a second time in his wife, Cristina, a real estate agent and businesswoman, according to her Instagram account. The couple were together for at least five years before their tragic deaths.

Greg and Cristina welcomed their son, Ryder, in September 2020, and they wed in January 2023.

As Congressman Hudson pointed out in his statement, Cristina and Greg were passionate about humanitarian efforts.