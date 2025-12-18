Does Greg Biffle Have Children? Meet the Former NASCAR Racer’s Kids & Family

Image Credit: SRX via Getty Images

Greg Biffle, best known for his NASCAR stock car racing career, was always a family man. The late 55-year-old was a father and husband, having married his second wife, Cristina Grossu, after they welcomed their first child together.

Unfortunately, in December 2025, the Biffle family were said to have been involved in a plane crash in North Carolina. A Cessna C550 crashed into Statesville Regional Airport on the morning of December 18, and the incident killed six people, according to multiple outlets. A friend of Greg’s claimed that he, Cristina and his kids all died in the accident.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane…because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Garrett Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post after the news of Greg’s plane crash emerged. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Congressman Richard Hudson confirmed the news of the Biffle family’s deaths in an X post. He tweeted, “I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

Learn about Greg’s family, including his children, below.

Who Is Greg Biffle’s Wife?

Greg married his second wife, Cristina, in January 2023. The couple had been together for at least three years by that point.

Before finding love with Cristina, Greg was married to his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, from 2007 t0 2016.

How Many Children Does Greg Biffle Have?

Greg had two children: his daughter, Emma, whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole, and son Ryder, whom he shared with second wife Cristina.

Unfortunately, Greg’s children died in the December 18, 2025, plane crash, Representative Hudson confirmed.