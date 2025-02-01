How Many Plane Crashes So Far in 2025? See Number

Image Credit: Getty Images

In light of recent aviation issues and cataursophic plane crashes across the United States, travelers are concerned about flying commercial and non-commercial aircrafts. In just one week toward the end of January 2025, a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight collided near Washington D.C.; days later, a medical jet transporting a child patient crashed in Northeast Philadelphia. As the public grapples with the tragic news, many are wondering how many plane crashes happen per year in America and whether or not it’s even safe to fly anymore.

Below, read what the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and multiple outlets have reported pertaining to plane crashes and aviation issues.

How Many Plane Crashes Are There Per Year?

The number of plane crashes, accidents and other issues varies per year. On average though, there has been about 250 near-midair collisions reported by any piloted aircraft over the last 20 years, CBS News reported. Over the past five years, there were around 385 of these crashes every year, which equates to more than one incident per day, according to the outlet.

As for actual plane crashes, there has reportedly been a decline in commercial and non-commercial aviation crashes around the U.S.

Aviation attorney and former U.S. Air Force navigator Jim Brauchle told Newsweek in January 2025 that “there is probably, maybe not every day, but probably on average, every other day, a plane crash somewhere in the United States.” He added those crashes involved non-commercial aircrafts that “almost 99 percent of the time.”

How Many Plane Crashes Have There Been in 2025?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there have been around 15 plane crashes or minor collisions so far in the U.S. involving either commercial jets or smaller planes. Some were catastrophic crashes after falling, while others struck other objects either on the ground or in the air.

Did Trump Fire Air Traffic Controllers?

According to the Associated Press, air traffic control employees were initially offered buyouts from the president when he enacted changes to the federal workforce in January 2025. Air traffic controllers’ union reportedly recommended its members not to accept the buyout. Moreover, the Office for Personnel Management (OPM), claimed that controllers were not eligible for the widespread resignation plan nor were they subject to the potential hiring freeze across the federal workforce, per the AP.