Philadelphia Plane Crash 2025: About the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

Image Credit: Getty Images

Just days after an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided near Washington D.C., a medical transport Learjet 55 plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, January 31, 2025. Six people were onboard, including a child patient, Shriners Children’s Hospital confirmed. Details about the crash are still developing, but the jet went down about 30 seconds after takeoff, according to several outlets.

Donald Trump acknowledged the tragedy that night in a social media statement, which read, “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

Were There Survivors in the Philadelphia Plane Crash 2025?

Per NBC Philadelphia, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance — which operated the Learjet 55 plane that crashed — announced in a statement, “We cannot confirm any survivors.” The outlet further reported that at least six unidentified people were treated at a local hospital.

Everyone on the medical jet was from Mexico, according to NBC. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after it would have stopped in Missouri. The medical jet took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The six people on board were a child patient, her mother, a pilot, copilot, doctor and paramedic.

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed near a mall in Philadelphia. There were two people on board, according to the FAA. https://t.co/76R8NAwYfh pic.twitter.com/D57MAq1nfV — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2025

Why Did the Medical Jet Crash in Philadelphia?

Details surrounding how the crash happened are still unclear. However, air traffic control lost contact with the jet shortly after clearing it for takeoff, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Shriners Children’s Philadelphia Hospital Statement

In a statement obtained by multiple outlets, Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia confirmed that one of its patients and her mother was onboard the jet when it crashed.

“The patient had received care from Shriners Children’s Philadelphia and was being transported back to her home country in Mexico on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened,” Shriners explained in its statement. “Because of patient privacy concerns, we cannot say any more about the patient and her family at this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event — as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground – and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action.”

The young female patient was reportedly receiving treatment from the hospital for a life-threatening illness.