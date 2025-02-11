Vince Neil’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Motley Crue Singer Has

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Vince Neil etched himself and his band, Mötley Crüe, into rock and heavy metal history. Releasing some of the most recognizable songs, including “Girls Girls Girls,” the vocalist has exited then returned to the band multiple times over the years. Thanks to his success as a musician, Neil has earned quite a net worth and built a lasting legacy in music.

In early 2025, though, Neil made headlines when his plane crashed near Scottsdale, Arizona. Though he was not on the plane, his girlfriend, Rain Andrean — a.k.a Rain Hannah — reportedly was. Fortunately, Andrean survived, according to TMZ and The Independent. Following the incident, Neil’s attorney Worrick Robinson released a statement, which Mötley Crüe shared to its social media accounts on February 10, 2025.

“At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane,” the attorney’s statement read. “On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today. Respectfully, Worrick Robinson Law, PLLC.”

Who Is Vince Neil?

Neil, a Hollywood, California, native, joined Mötley Crüe in 1981 during the group’s earliest days. Drummer Tommy Lee had known Neil for a while and knew he’d be a strong addition to the band. However, a decade into their success, Neil and the heavy metal band went their separate ways by 1992.

Vince Neil’s Net Worth

Vince currently has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Vince Neil’s Girlfriend?

Andrean, who is known by the name Rain Hannah, has been in a relationship with Neil since 2011, according to PEOPLE. She occasionally shares photos and throwback moments with her partner to Instagram. In 2020, Andrean posted an Instagram photo of her and Neil with some friends in front of what appeared to be a private plane.

“Great memories… [Vince] and I loved traveling with the boys,” Andrean captioned her post. “We miss performing around the world! We’ll be back!”

Does Vince Neil Have Children?

Yes, Neil is a father to several children. According to The Independent, the “Home Sweet Home” vocalist shares a daughter with ex-wife Beth Lynn and three children with ex-wife Sharise Ruddell.