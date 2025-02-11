Vince Neil’s Children: Does the Motley Crue Musician Have Kids?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Vince Neil is one of the biggest names in heavy metal, but the Mötley Crüe lead singer has other priorities in his personal life — the vocalist is also a father. The Los Angeles native shares kids with former partners, as he eventually moved on with his current girlfriend, Rain Andrean, who goes by Rain Hannah. Rain and Vince made headlines in February 2025 when she was involved in a plane collision on an aircraft that he owned. While Vince was not on board, Rain was reportedly hospitalized for multiple broken ribs.

Mötley Crüe released the following statement to social media on February 10, 2025, from Vince’s attorney, Worrick Robinson: “At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

Learn more about Vince’s family, including his ex-wives, current girlfriend and his children, below.

Is Vince Neil Married?

Vince is not currently married, but he was four times. The “Home Sweet Home” musician married his first wife, Beth Lynn, in 1981, around the time he joined Mötley Crüe. The ex-spouses divorced in 1985, and they share a daughter together. Next, Vince wed his second wife, Sharise Ruddell, in 1987 before divorcing in 1993. His third wife was Playboy model Heidi Mark. The two got married after a whirlwind romance and stayed together for a year before divorcing in 2001. In 2005, Vince married his fourth wife, Lia Gerardini, and they split by 2010.

Who Is Vince Neil’s Girlfriend?

The “Girls Girls Girls” rocker has been in a relationship with his longtime partner, Rain Andrean, a.k.a Rain Hannah, since 2011, per PEOPLE. Over the past few years, the couple have shared photos of each other to their respective Instagram accounts.

Vince called Rain the “love of my life,” and they’ve been on countless adventures together, as seen on his Instagram.

How Many Children Does Vince Neil Have?

Vince is a father to four children, according to multiple outlets. He shares a son with his high school girlfriend, Tami Jones, according to multiple outlets. The musician also welcomed a daughter with Sharise named Skylar Lynnae Neil, who died when she was just 4 years old from cancer. According to The Independent, Vince shares three daughters in total with Sharise.