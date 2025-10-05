Who Stabbed Mark Sanchez? Indianapolis Crime Investigation Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) after he was stabbed during a previous incident. As details emerge about the case, Fox Sports viewers are wondering who stabbed the sportscaster and why.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” Fox Sports said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family‘s privacy during this time.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the case involving Sanchez, his arrest, stabbing and hospitalization.

What Happened to Mark Sanchez?

Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson confirmed that Sanchez’s arrest stemmed from an incident in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 3, 2025.

“Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we’re still trying to wrap our heads around,” Thompson said. “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, his family, and all of those involved.”

The exact details surrounding Sanchez’s crime are still unclear, but based on his potential misdemeanor charges, he was accused of illegally entering a motor vehicle while publicly intoxicated.

Who Stabbed Mark Sanchez?

The identity of the individual who allegedly stabbed Sanchez is still unknown at the time of publication. Additionally, there are no other individuals being sought by police, per ESPN.

Why Was Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed?

According to the IMPD, Sanchez was arrested on October 4, 2025, and is facing three misdemeanor charges in relation to an incident, in which he was stabbed and hospitalized. Police indicated that he was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, according to ESPN.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision, the IMPD added.

Is Mark Sanchez in Prison?

Not yet, but Sanchez will presumably be taken to a detention center after his hospitalization ends. According to ESPN, he is currently in the hospital.

At the time of publication, Sanchez has not publicly spoken out about his arrest.