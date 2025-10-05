Mark Sanchez Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Have Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Verizon

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has made headlines both on and off the field, from leading the New York Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship games to his viral “Butt Fumble” moment and, more recently, his transition to the broadcast booth. In 2025, the ex-QB and current Fox Sports commentator found himself back in the spotlight following his hospitalization and arrest in Indianapolis.

Amid renewed public interest, learn more about Sanchez, his career, net worth and his personal life below.

Who Is Mark Sanchez?

Sanchez is a former NFL quarterback who played 10 seasons in the league following a standout college career at USC. Drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009, he quickly became known for leading the team to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances during his first two seasons.

Throughout his NFL career, Sanchez also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Washington Redskins (now Commanders) before retiring in 2019. After stepping away from the field, he transitioned into broadcasting and joined FOX Sports as a game analyst in July 2021, where he continues to work today.

In October 2025, Sanchez was hospitalized after a stabbing incident in Indianapolis. FOX Sports released a statement following the news, writing, “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

What Is Mark Sanchez’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Sanchez’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Per the outlet, during his 10-season NFL career, Sanchez reportedly earned approximately $74 million in salary, with the majority coming from his early years with the New York Jets. After being drafted fifth overall in 2009, he signed a five-year, $50.5 million rookie contract that included $28 million guaranteed, one of the largest rookie deals at the time.

Is Mark Sanchez Married?

Yes, Sanchez is married to actress Perry Mattfeld. They reportedly wed in 2023 in a ceremony in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Does Mark Sanchez Have Kids?

Yes, Sanchez has three children. Among them is a son named Daniel, who was a groomsman at Sanchez and Mattfeld’s wedding. The couple also reportedly welcomed twin daughters in March 2025.