Who Is Mark Sanchez’s Wife? Meet ‘Shameless’ Alum Perry Mattfeld

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld found their happily ever after in each other. The husband and wife make quite the dynamic duo in the entertainment and sports worlds, with Mark being an ex-NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports broadcaster and Perry being an actress, known for her roles in Shameless, The Idea of You, Chad Powers and more.

The spouses have been married since 2023 and have enjoyed a blissful marriage so far. However, they hit a bump along the road in October 2025 when Mark was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for three misdemeanor charges in relation to an incident when he was stabbed and hospitalized. Fox Sports released a statement about the ordeal

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” the network’s statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Neither Mark nor his wife, Perry, has publicly spoken out about his arrest and legal trouble at the time of publication.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up a few facts so you can get to know Perry and her marriage to Mark.

Perry Mattfeld Is of Mexican Descent Like Mark Sanchez

During a June 2023 interview with People after their wedding, Perry described how she and Mark incorporated their heritage into their ceremony and reception.

“We are both of Mexican descent, and we loved the idea of celebrating there [in Oaxaca, Mexico],” Perry gushed. “We visited Oaxaca a few years ago and fell in love, so we knew it was the perfect location for us. We also liked the idea of giving our friends and family a reason to visit Oaxaca!”

Perry Mattfeld Loves to Travel

Perry and Mark had a destination wedding and subsequent honeymoon! After exchanging vows in Mexico, the then-newlyweds headed to East Africa.

“We love to travel to new places together,” Perry told People. “It’s always an adventure. We are so lucky because our careers have taken us to many cities across the world, but we both have never been on a trip like this.”

Does Mark Sanchez Have Children With His Wife?

Yes, Perry gave birth to her and Mark’s twin daughters in March 2025. Mark also has a son named Daniel from a previous relationship, and Daniel was on double duty for his father and stepmom’s wedding. He was both a groomsmen and the ring bearer.

“He got a standing ovation as he brought our rings down the aisle, and then took his place next to Mark during the ceremony,” Perry told People after she and Mark wed. “It was so special to be able to read our vows with him beside us.”

Mark also gushed that “emotional” was a “massive understatement,” adding that seeing his son “hit [him] at once like a mack truck, and after that, [he] couldn’t turn off the tears! Tears of joy, love and gratitude for getting such an incredible life partner.”

Perry Mattfeld Is an Actress

Perry has been in show business since childhood. After getting her start as a ballet dancer at the age of 5, she worked with Mattel as part of its American Girl Dolls theatre troupe by the time she was 12. She later attended the University of Southern California, where she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting in 2016. Since then, Perry has steadily landed on-screen roles, including in the series In the Dark and Shameless, then in the 2025 Hulu show Chad Powers.

Perry Mattfeld Is a Former USC Cheerleader

Perry was a cheerleader in high school and in college for the USC Trojans. It was there where she met her future husband, a fellow USC graduate.