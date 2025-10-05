Does Mark Sanchez Have Kids? All About His Children & Family

Image Credit: Getty Images for Verizon

Mark Sanchez, ex-NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports broadcaster, is a professional when it comes to sports but a family man at heart. The former New York Jets player has expanded his brood with wife Perry Mattfeld. Here, Hollywood Life has all the facts about Mark’s amazing children.

Who Is Mark Sanchez?

Mark is a former NFL player that served as a quarterback for the New York Jets, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears and the Washington Redskins. He retired from the league in 2019 and eventually joined Fox Sports as a sports broadcaster.

Is Mark Sanchez Married? Meet His Wife

Mark married his wife, actress Perry Mattfeld, in 2023. She is best known for her roles in Shameless, The Idea of You and Chad Powers.

During a June 2023 interview with People, Perry noted that she and Mark incorporated their heritage into their ceremony.

“We are both of Mexican descent, and we loved the idea of celebrating there [in Oaxaca, Mexico],” Perry said at the time. “We visited Oaxaca a few years ago and fell in love, so we knew it was the perfect location for us. We also liked the idea of giving our friends and family a reason to visit Oaxaca!”

The then-newlyweds traveled to East Africa for their honeymoon.

Does Mark Sanchez Have Children With His Wife?

Yes, Mark and Perry share twin daughters, whom they welcomed in 2025. Mark is also a father to son Daniel from a previous relationship.

Daniel was given a special job for his father and stepmother’s wedding: serving as a groomsmen and the ring bearer, which Perry and Mark gushed about during their interview with People in 2023.

“He got a standing ovation as he brought our rings down the aisle, and then took his place next to Mark during the ceremony,” Perry told the publication. “It was so special to be able to read our vows with him beside us.”

Mark added that “emotional” was a “massive understatement” and that seeing his son “hit [him] at once like a mack truck, and after that, [he] couldn’t turn off the tears! Tears of joy, love and gratitude for getting such an incredible life partner.”

What Is Mark Sanchez’s Net Worth?

Mark currently has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His fortune largely comes from his sports career, as he played professional football for a decade and became a sportscaster for Fox Sports.