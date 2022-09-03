Violet Grohl: 5 Things About Dave Grohl’s Daughter, 16, Who Performed At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Dave Grohl clearly has musical talent running through his blood as he is the founder of the band Foo Fighters and was the drummer for legendary rock group Nirvana. The 53-year-old superstar has collected a myriad of accolades over the years — including being called one of the most influential rock musicians of the last 20 years by Classic Rock Drummers co-author Ken Micallef, — but perhaps one of his greatest achievements happened at home: welcoming three children with his wife of over 20 years, producer/director Jordyn Blum.

“I used to tour nine months out of the year, now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told Time, referencing his girls Violet, 16, Harper, 13, and Ophelia, 8. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate.”

While it remains to be seen if he has passed those rock star genes on to his youngest daughters Harper and Ophelia, Dave has definitely found his musical mini-me in his eldest girl Violet. Find out more about the burgeoning lead singer, below!

Where was Violet born?

Dave and Jordyn welcomed Violet Maye Grohl on April 15, 2006 in Los Angeles, per IMDB. It wasn’t until 12 years later that Violet let the world have a peek at her natural singing talents.

Her first public performance was an Adele cover.

Back in 2018, Violet collaborated with her father on a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young” for a UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals benefit concert, per Entertainment Weekly. The British, Grammy-winning singer is quite a tough act to emulate, but pre-teen Violet wowed the audiences with her incredible range and control.

Violet rocked out on stage at Lollapalooza.

As recently as August, Violet took over lead vocals during part of the Foo Fighters set at Lollapalooza, per Entertainment Weekly. In January 2020, at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Gala charity show, Violet sang alongside her father and the other remaining members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, according to NME.

She belted out Amy Winehouse to celebrate Hannukah.

The prodigy’s take on the late legend Amy Winehouse’ song “Take the Box” was featured in a video from her rock icon father for his second annual Hanukkah Sessions series, which celebrates the Festival of Lights with covers by Jewish artists. Backed by a full band — with her dad on drums — Violet joined the party with her mind-blowing version of the ditty from Amy’s first album.

Violet paid respect with song at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert.

More recently, Violet lent her dulcet tones to the tribute concert for Dave’s late bandmate Taylor Hawkins. After introducing the band made up of himself, Alain Johannes, Jason Falkner and Chris Chaney, Dave welcomed Violet to the mic, deeming her “the only person I know who can actually sing a Jeff Buckley song,” according to the outlet. Violet then wowed the crowd with her renditions of Jeff’s songs “Last Goodbye” and “Grace”.