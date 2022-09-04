Taylor Hawkins’ Son Oliver, 16, Plays Drums As He Pays Tribute To Late Dad At Memorial Concert

The late musician's teen boy took over the drums during a cover of the Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' for an emotional performance at Wembley Stadium.

By:
September 4, 2022 11:11AM EDT
View gallery
Taylor Hawkins of Chevy Metal performs at the Louder Than Life Festival, in Louisville, Ky 2016 Louder Than Life Festival - Day 1, Louisville, USA
Pictures of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins adorn the front entrance to Sam Ash Drum Shop, in Los Angeles. Hawkins died suddenly last Friday while on tour with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia Music Taylor Hawkins, Los Angeles, United States - 30 Mar 2022
Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Director BJ McDonnell, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear Foo Fighters and Director BJ McDonnell at Los Angeles opening day screenings of Open Road's STUDIO 666, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 25 February 2022
Image Credit: CBS/YouTube

Taylor Hawkins’ teen son Shane stepped into his late father’s shoes to perform a rendition of the Foo Fighters’ classic song “My Hero” at his father’s tribute concert Saturday (September 3) in London. Taking over the drums, the 16-year-old prodigy played with passion alongside Dave Grohl during a night filled with all-star artists remembering the late Taylor, who tragically passed away at the age of 50 in March.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family.” Dave said as he introduced Shane to the stage. “And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

Before Shane played his heart out with his obviously inherited musical talents, the tribute concert saw a cavalcade of musical icons cross the stage to honor Taylor. Paul McCartney performed his first-ever live performance of the Beatles’ “Oh! Darling,” AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich jammed out with the Foo Fighters, Kesha took over the mic at one point and Liam Gallagher lent his talents to two Oasis‘ songs, according to Rolling Stone.

Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane played drums in the tribute concert for his late father. (CBS/YouTube)

And Shane wasn’t the only teen family member to join in the celebration of life. Dave’s daughter Violet stole the spotlight when she performed her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs. Dave welcomed Violet to the mic, deeming her “the only person I know who can actually sing a Jeff Buckley song.” Violet then wowed the crowd with Jeff’s songs “Last Goodbye” and “Grace”.

Foo Fighters and another lineup of A-list talent will return to the stage in September at the Los Angeles’ Forum for a second tribute concert. Proceeds from both shows will benefit Music Support and MusiCares

More From Our Partners

ad