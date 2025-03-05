Tom Llamas: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming ‘Nightly News’ Host

Image Credit: WireImage

Tom Llamas will replace Lester Holt when he steps down as anchor of NBC Nightly News. Lester’s announcement to leave the program and focus on his role at Dateline shocked viewers, but the news network has praised Tom’s abilities and assured everyone that the show would be in good hands.

“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC Nightly News,” NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming, Janelle Rodriguez, told staffers. “Additionally, he’s been instrumental in growing NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news network, helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers.”

As viewers get acquainted with Tom, we’ve rounded up five facts about him and his career below.

Tom Llamas Has Worked With NBC Since 2000

Tom has been with the news network since 2000 when he got his start in broadcasting. The Miami native worked with NBC’s Specials Unit before moving to MSNBC to cover politics until 2005. Over the next several years, Tom served as a reporter and anchor, having worked in Miami and New York, with NBC.

From 2014 to 2021, Tom did not work with NBC. Upon returning to his home network, the award-winning journalist became a national senior correspondent with NBC News and served as anchor of NBC News NOW. While focusing on politics, Tom got the chance to interview several world leaders, including Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In 2025, NBC gave Tom the anchor position at NBC Nightly News that Lester initially held.

“I look forward to working with the world class journalists at Nightly News and Top Story to bring viewers the most important stories every night,” Tom said in a statement, per NBC, before complimenting his colleague. “Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth.”

Tom Llamas Has Won Emmy Awards

The esteemed journalist has won numerous awards, including an Emmy for “Best Anchor” and an Emmy for “Best Hard News Story.”

Tom Llamas Worked for ABC News

In 2014, Tom left NBC to join ABC News for a position as a New York correspondent. Moreover, he substituted for ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir several times.

Tom left his ABC position in 2021 to return to NBC.

Tom Llamas Has Children

Tom is a dad to three children, whom he shares with his wife, Jennifer.

Tom Llamas’ Parents Were Cuban Refugees

Tom was born and raised in Miami and is the son of Cuban refugees. His mother is from Havana, and his father grew up in Oriente. Per TODAY, Tom opened up about his parents in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month in September 2021.

“Right after [Fidel] Castro took over, my mom got out [of Cuba],” Tom shared. “My dad’s family left a few years later. They both came to this country with nothing and they worked their way up. They were happy to be in a country where they had freedom of religion and freedom of speech and all of these things that make the United States a very unique and special place. They met in high school in Miami.”