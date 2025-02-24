Why Is Lester Holt Leaving NBC? The Reason He’s Stepping Down

Image Credit: NBC News

Lester Holt announced his decision to leave NBC Nightly News on February 24, 2025. The news came amid back-to-back changes in entertainment and news media, with multiple departures of television anchors and abrupt cuts by networks on the rise. After the journalist — who has been named the “most-trusted television news personality in America” twice by other outlets — issued a memo to NBC staff, viewers wanted to know why Lester is stepping down from the show.

According to an excerpt of his memo to staffers obtained by Deadline, Lester write, “After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.”

Find out why Lester is leaving NBC Nightly News below, where he’s going next and more about this career.

How Old Is Lester Holt?

The highly acclaimed journalist is currently 65 years old. According to NBC, the reason for his departure from Nightly News does not involve a retirement.

Is Lester Holt Leaving NBC?

No, Lester is not leaving NBC, but he is stepping down from his role as anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News. Starting in the summer of 2025, he will take on a full-time role in another NBC position.

Why Is Lester Holt Stepping Down From NBC Nightly News?

Per his memo to staffers, Lester will transition into a full-time role on NBC’s Dateline, where he has been the principal anchor for nearly 15 years.

NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming, Janelle Rodriguez, followed up on Lester’s announcement in a note to staff, which credited the Emmy Award-winning news anchor with helping Nightly News become a “trusted and top news destination for millions of viewers across America.” She also pointed out that the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism recipient “will continue with NBC News for years to come.”

“He has led the network during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade, most notably during the early days of the pandemic when Lester’s voice was a source of comfort each night for so many,” Janelle continued in her letter. “He’s taken viewers to the frontlines of every major story and sat down with world leaders, skillfully eliciting answers on consequential issues.” “Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization.”