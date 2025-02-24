Lester Holt’s Net Worth & Salary: How Much Money the NBC Anchor Makes

Image Credit: Patrick Randak/NBC

Lester Holt is stepping down from his position as managing editor and anchor of NBC Nightly News, with his exit coming in the summer of 2025. The veteran journalist and esteemed anchor is not leaving the network, however. He will focus on his role on Dateline after leaving Nightly News. Thanks to his years-long experience with the major news network, Lester has amassed a substantial net worth and, of course, an impressive salary.

Learn more about Lester’s career below.

Who Is Lester Holt?

Lester is an accomplished journalist and actor, having appeared in a slew of cameos such as in The Fugitive and Primal Fear. Previously, he was a DJ. After landing reporting gigs in the 1980s, Lester worked with CBS for nearly 20 years. In 2000, he joined MSNBC, then NBC in 2003. Eventually, he became an anchor on Nightly News and for Dateline.

During his time with NBC, Lester was ranked as being the most trusted television news anchor in America.

Why Is Lester Holt Leaving NBC Nightly News?

In a February 2025 letter to NBC staff, Lester did not cite the reason why he chose to leave Nightly News.

“After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News,” he wrote in the memo. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.”

Where Is Lester Holt Going Next?

Lester will focus on a full-time role on Dateline after he exits NBC Nightly News. In his letter to colleagues, the news anchor noted he was “thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places.”

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” the Emmy Award-winning journalist added. “As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

Lester Holt’s Salary

Lester currently earns a salary of $10 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lester Holt’s Net Worth

Lester has a net worth of $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Will Replace Lester Holt?

At the time of publication, NBC News has not confirmed Lester’s replacement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, though, there are a few contenders who could succeed him: Top Story anchor Tom Llamas and Nightly weekend anchors Hallie Jackson and Jose Diaz-Balart.