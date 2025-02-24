Where Is Lester Holt Going After ‘NBC Nightly News’? His Next Job

Image Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Lester Holt has joined the many on-air journalists leaving their positions at major news networks. The long-time NBC Nightly News managing editor and anchor announced his decision in February 2025 to step down from the show after nearly 10 years. As avid viewers grapple with the news, they’re wondering if he’s retiring or if he’s accepted a new job elsewhere. So, where is Lester going after Nightly News?

Below, learn what Lester is doing next after he leaves NBC Nightly News in the summer of 2025.

Is Lester Holt Leaving NBC?

No, Lester did not quit NBCUniversal; he is only leaving Nightly News. In a letter to staff members, the Emmy-winning news anchor called it the “honor of a lifetime” to work with his colleagues on the show.

“After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News,” Lester wrote in the letter, per NBC. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.”

Elsewhere in the staff memo, Lester wrote, “A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history. As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

Why Is Lester Holt Stepping Down From Nightly News?

Lester did not cite a reason for leaving the daily news program, which he took over as anchor in 2015. NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming, Janelle Rodriguez, also released a note to staff members crediting Lester with helping Nightly News become a “trusted and top news destination for millions of viewers across America.” She also pointed out that he “will continue with NBC News for years to come.”

Where Is Lester Holt Going After NBC Nightly News?

Lester is transitioning into a full-time role on Dateline, where he has worked as the principal anchor for almost 15 years.

Who Is Replacing Lester Holt?

NBC has not reported a replacement for Lester at the time of publication.

Is NBC Nightly News Canceled?

It’s unclear if Nightly News is canceled, but it’s unlikely that it will be. NBC pointed out that the program is “consistently a top television show each week, averaging around 7 million viewers.”

Lester Holt’s Net Worth

Lester has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lester Holt’s Salary

Lester, who is also a recipient of the highly coveted Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, earns a salary of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.