‘The Bachelor’: What Happened To All The Final Couples From Seasons 1-22?

Sadly, ‘The Bachelor’ does not have a very high success rate when it comes to happily ever after. Ahead of the season 23 finale, look back at which couples from the past 22 seasons are still together!

There have been 22 seasons of The Bachelor, and only ONE couple that got engaged during the finale of the show is still together. The ones to outdo them all are Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, got married just over a year later, and are now parents to two adorable sons, Samuel and Isaiah. While there are plenty of couples who made it from the franchise’s other shows — Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette — Sean is the only one from The Bachelor who stuck it out and actually married his original final choice from the show.

Of course, there are two Bachelors who came close. First, was Jason Mesnick, who chose Melissa Rycroft and proposed to her at the final rose ceremony. However, on the reunion show, Jason broke up with Melissa and revealed he still had feelings for his runner-up, Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly got married and have been together ever since — they even have a daughter together!

Then, during season 21, Arie Luyendyk Jr. got engaged to Becca Kufrin during The Bachelor finale. It was just a few weeks later, though, that he realized he wanted to be with runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He dumped Becca and started dating Lauren, then proposed to Lauren during the live After the Final Rose show two months later. They were married in Jan. 2019 and have a baby on the way.

