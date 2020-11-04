Colton Underwood Says Cassie Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ Filing Restraining Order After She Drops It

Colton Underwood is speaking out for the first time about his legal woes with ex Cassie Randolph — after she filed a restraining order against him and alleged he put a tracking device on her car. Now, Colton says Cassie dropped the stay away order.

Change of heart? — Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have decided to handle their issues out of court, according to the former Bachelor star. Colton, 28, confirmed to HollywoodLife that on November 3, Cassie, 25, requested for the court to drop the temporary restraining order she initially filed against him in September.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” the former NFL player said in a statement (via his representative) on Wednesday. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith,” Colton explained, adding, “I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Cassie has not addressed Colton’s statement. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Cassie for comment.

Colton’s statement may come as a shock to some, seeing as Cassie filed an additional complaint (separate from her restraining order) on September 30, alleging that Colton put a tracking device on her vehicle. On October 6, the LA County Sheriff’s office, which did not identify Cassie or Colton by name, released the following statement to HollywoodLife:

“A female victim entered the West Hollywood station lobby on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, to report an unlawful use of tracking device on her vehicle. A counter report was authored and a detective assigned to investigate the case,” the LASD said, noting that at the time, no other information was available due to the investigation being ongoing.

The then-new complaint filing came less than a month after Cassie’s attorneys filed for a restraining order against Colton on September 11. — In her initial filing, Cassie’s attorneys referenced the aforementioned claim that Colton allegedly put a tracking device on her car. In the court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, Cassie accused Colton of harassment and stalking, which she alleged began “on or about June 27, 2020” and continued throughout the summer. On September 14, a Los Angeles judge granted Cassie with a partial restraining order against Colton, which ordered the reality star to stay at least 100 yards away from the graduate student, her house, car and workplace.

After Cassie filed the new complaint against Colton (on September 30), her attorney, Bryan Freedman released the following statement to HollywoodLife on October 6: “It was [Cassie’s] intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect. We are confident that this is possible.” A representative for Colton told HollywoodLife at the time, “We have no further comment, but thanks for asking.”

Cassie first took legal action against Colton nearly four months after they split at the end of May. Although, Cassie’s initial legal documents state that her relationship with Colton “ended in mid-April 2020.”

Cassie and Colton — who met on Colton’s season (23) of ABC’s The Bachelor — first confirmed the split on May 29. In her announcement, Cassie wrote, “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.”

While things appeared to end amicably between the pair, not long after she confirmed the split, Cassie claimed in July that Colton had leaked personal and intimate details about their relationship. Two months later, Cassie and Colton’s legal woes began. However, like Colton said, they’ve decided to handle the situation privately.