Colton Underwood ‘Struggling’ To Accept That Cassie Randolph Has Moved On & Desperately Wants Her Back

“[Colton] really isn’t ready to accept it yet and would love nothing more than to get Cassie back. He is gutted that all of this is happening in front of the whole world,” our insider continues. In regards to this new legal drama, our source adds, “He hates that it has gotten to a place where she has filed a restraining order against him as he would love to just have a conversation with her to figure out their differences.”

Colton just can’t seem to move on like Cassie has, according to our source. “As much as he is hurt, he is struggling to see the writing on the wall and that is Cassie seemingly moving on, he doesn’t want to accept it,” our insider adds. “The breakup along with quarantine has not been very good for him.” Before the breakup, Colton had quarantined with Cassie inside her parents’ home in Huntington Beach, CA while recovering from the coronavirus.

While the breakup went south fast, “a lot of people within The Bachelor circle are not shocked at what happened between Cassie and Colton,” a second source, who’s close to production on the ABC show, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The insider explains, “ Colton was devastated when Cassie ended things. Cassie had honestly just decided that she wasn’t into him and the relationship anymore and she ended things and it really shocked Colton and he’s had a very rough time with the breakup and has been wounded over it. He never imagined she’d move on with her life so quickly and stop loving him like that.”

Although those close to the former football player expected him to be sad, our second insider reveals that “a lot of [Colton’s] friends have been concerned over his behavior as this isn’t like him at all.” They find it “odd and out of character, but he really got his heartbroken,” the source adds. “He loved Cassie very, very much and thought this was it for him. This is all out of hurt.”