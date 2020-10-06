Cassie Randolph Takes Colton Underwood Tracking Device Claim To The Police

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood’s legal matters are getting messier. HollywoodLife has learned that Cassie filed a new legal complaint against her ex (separate from her restraining order) alleging he put a tracking device on her car.

Cassie Randolph has turned to police regarding her ongoing war with ex, former Bachelor, Colton Underwood. The 25-year-old student filed a new complaint against Colton, 28, on September 30, with the LA County Sheriff’s office, alleging that he put a tracking device on her vehicle. HollywoodLife spoke directly with the LASD, which did not identify Cassie or Colton by name, but released the following statement to us:

“A female victim entered the West Hollywood station lobby on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, to report an unlawful use of tracking device on her vehicle. A counter report was authored and a detective assigned to investigate the case,” the LASD said. “Due to the nature of this ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time.” TMZ previously reported the news and cited law enforcement sources, who said Cassie filed the new complaint with police — instead of through her lawyer.

The new filing came less than a month after Cassie’s attorneys filed for a restraining order against Colton on September 11. — In the latter filing, Cassie’s attorneys referenced the aforementioned claim that Colton allegedly put a tracking device on her car. On September 14, a Los Angeles judge granted Cassie with a partial restraining order against Colton (due to his current location in Denver). The two are due in court for a hearing on October 6.

After Cassie filed the new complaint against Colton, her attorney, Bryan Freedman released the following statement to HollywoodLife on October 6: “It was [Cassie’s] intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect. We are confident that this is possible.”

A representative for Colton told HollywoodLife, “We have no further comment, but thanks for asking.” We reached out to a representative for Cassie and did not receive an immediate reply.

As for Cassie’s restraining order against Colton, the terms include that Colton must stay 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, her car, her job, her parents’ home and her school. Additionally, Colton is not allowed to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise)” Cassie, according to the legal documents.

The initial restraining order documents state, “Mr Underwood admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers.” Therefore, Cassie’s lawyers added that their client “fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when he returns to Los Angeles in the coming days.”

Additionally, the restraining order documents allege, “Mr. Underwood also watches Ms. Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles. Mr. Underwood admitted to his roommate and his roommate’s girlfriend (who is also Ms. Randolph’s friend) that he goes on multiple walks a day to Ms. Randolph’s apartment building. Ms. Randolph and several of her friends have seen him around Ms. Randolph’s apartment from her balcony.”

Cassie and Colton — who met on Colton’s season (23) of ABC’s The Bachelor — announced their split on May 29, 2020. Things appeared to have ended amicably between the pair when they admitted they were “meant to be friends.” However, Cassie and Colton’s breakup has been anything but civil.

In her announcement, Cassie wrote, “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.”

Not long after announcing their split, things took a tumultuous turn when Cassie later claimed that Colton had leaked personal and intimate details about their relationship. In Cassie’s initial legal documents, she claims that her relationship with Colton actually “ended in mid-April 2020,” and that the alleged stalking incidents began “on or about June 27, 2020” and have continued throughout the summer.