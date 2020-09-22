​Cassie Randolph Is All Smiles In 1st Photo Since Colton Underwood Restraining Order: ‘Inspire People’

For the first time since she was granted a restraining order against Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph returned to social media with an inspiring message.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Cassie Randolph, but she’s still smiling! The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Sept. 21 to share a new photo of herself with a big smile on her face. It’s the first time that she’s posted on her social media page since Sept. 4, amidst drama with her ex, Colton Underwood. “Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full,” Cassie captioned the new pic.

At the beginning of September, Cassie filed for a restraining order from Colton, who she broke up with in May. A Los Angeles judge granted Cassie the restraining order on Sept. 14. HollywoodLife obtained the paperwork, which revealed that Cassie had accused her ex of sending harassing text messages, putting a tracking device on her car, and hanging out near her L.A. apartment uninvited.

Now, Colton must stay 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, her car, her parents’ home and her school. “[Cassie] fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when [Colton] returns to Los Angeles [from his parents’ house in Denver] in the coming days,” the restraining order request read. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6, where the case will be reviewed.

Colton and Cassie met on The Bachelor back in 2019. Cassie nearly left the show when there were three women left, as she wasn’t sure she would be able to commit to a future with Colton. However, he proved that he was all in on their relationship by sending home the remaining two women, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, on the spot in order to pursue Cassie. They ended the show as a couple, but opted not to get engaged.

Before their May 2020 split, Colton was living with Cassie and her family amidst the coronavirus quarantine. He actually contracted COVID-19, and Cassie was by his side as she helped nurse him back to health. However, tensions began to rise between the two after their breakup.

It all started after Cassie appeared on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. She was pressed about the breakup, but kept her responses brief and vague. However, Colton did not seem thrilled about his ex’s decision to talk about the split on the show at all, and he threatened to come forward with his side of the story.

This led Cassie to take to her Instagram Story to call Colton out. “You informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter [in your memoir] to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery & about our breakup,” she wrote. “You have also approved to give me any sort of approval on the chapter that you will be writing, which will heavily feature me. I can’t control your actions, but I sincerely hope we can move forward in peace.”