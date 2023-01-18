Stephen A. Smith: 5 Things About ESPN Host Who’s Apologizing To Rihanna For ‘She Ain’t Beyonce’ Diss

Stephen A. Smith is an ESPN host and TV personality.

He began his acting career as an onscreen reporter during a cameo on General Hospital in 2007.

On Jan. 18, 2023, Stephen took to Twitter to issue a public apology to Rihanna for dissing her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show.

One of the most known faces in sports news is Stephen A. Smith, 55. The TV personality and ESPN host is known for his various shows, including ESPN’s First Take. Many people enjoy his content for his bold and brutal honesty, which is likely why he titled his latest memoir what he did. Stephen’s book, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, hit stores on Jan. 17, 2023, and takes a look at his life and career. Below are five things to know about the 55-year-old host and man who openly dissed Rihanna ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance!

1. Stephen A. Smith Is A Host For ESPN

Stephen is not only an author, but he’s also a popular host for ESPN. He began contributing to the sports network from 2003 to 2008 before landing his own show in 2005. In addition, he hosted The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio until 2008, per the official ESPN pressroom. Stephen also hosted ESPN2’s Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith from 2005 to 2007 along with NBA Shootaround (since renamed NBA Countdown) in 2003. The popular sports journalist has also contributed to ESPN’s SportsCenter, ESPNEWS, First Take and as guest host of Pardon the Interruption and Jim Rome is Burning. These days he can regularly be seen on First Take weekdays from 10 AM to 12 PM ET on ESPN.

2. He Recently Dissed & Apologized To Rihanna

The sports reporter recently came under fire for dissing “Umbrella” hitmaker, Rihanna, ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl performance. When Stephen appeared on Sherri Shepherd‘s show, Sherri, on Jan. 18, 2023, he told her that Rihanna “is not” Beyonce. “I don’t want to say I’m not excited, she’s fantastic, that’s not where I’m going with this,” he began. “Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things, she’s spectacular actually – and congratulations on the new mama hood – there’s one thing she’s not, she’s ain’t Beyoncé.”

Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful! pic.twitter.com/RLcsaQAJ4v — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 18, 2023

Later, he took to his Twitter account to share a public apology video for the 34-year-old songstress. “Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful!”, Stephen captioned the post. During the clip, he clarified that he is a fan of hers and Beyonce’s. “You’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show,” he said at the time. Notably, Stephen also called Beyonce a “THE phenomenal performer” of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

3. The TV Host Has A Podcast

Along with being a sports journalist on ESPN, Stephen also has a popular podcast called Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith. Some of the famous personalities he has featured on the show include Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, comedian and TV host Bill Maher, and discussing NFL star Damar Hamlin. At this time, there are currently a total of 52 episodes available to listen to on Apple Podcasts of Stephen’s show.

4. Stephen Is From New York City

Stephen was born on October 14, 1967, in The Bronx, New York. His mother is Janet Smith and his father’s identity is not publicly known. He can often be spotted out and about in the streets of NYC, as he was on Jan. 17, 2023. Stephen shared a video of himself walking to his car in the Big Apple after attending a book signing. He captioned it, “Thank you everyone for all the support! It has been an amazing day!”

5. He Published A Memoir

The NYC native released his memoir Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes on Jan. 17, 2023. The book reveals “his untold story for the first time,” as reported by ESPN. “Stephen A. Smith has never been handed anything, nor was he an overnight success. Growing up poor in Queens, the son of Caribbean immigrants and the youngest of six children, he was a sports-obsessed kid who faced a number of struggles, from undiagnosed dyslexia to getting enough cereal to fill his bowl,” the book’s description reads. This marks the first book release for Stephen.