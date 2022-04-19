Spencer Neville: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Spotted With Lili Reinhart At Coachella

Lili Reinhart got cozy with a fellow actor at Coachella 2022. The 25-year-old actress was photographed holding hands with Spencer Neville, 31, as they left the Neon Carnival on April 16. The pair sure seemed like a couple based on the photo from their Coachella linkup, as seen below. But neither Lili or Spencer have publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

Fans will recall that Lili dated her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse, 29, on-and-off for three years until March 2020. Cole, who is now dating supermodel Ari Fournier, said in a recent interview that his relationship with Lili was “as real as it gets.” Spencer could be Lili’s first public boyfriend since Cole, so we rounded up five key things to know about him below.

1. Spencer is an actor.

Spencer’s first acting credit was a 2014 episode of Parenthood. He had a recurring role as Derrick on Days of Our Lives from 2014 to 2016, and has since appeared in Ozark, Good Trouble, American Horror Story, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Spencer’s next project is the upcoming Korean War film Devotion with Joe Jonas and Jonathan Majors.

View Related Gallery Lili Reinhart: Photos Of The 'Riverdale' Actress Lili Reinhart iHeart Radio Festival, Day 2, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Sep 2017 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2 WEARING YANINA COUTURE Indio, CA - Lili Reinhart and new boyfriend couple up at Coachella's Neon Carnival. Pictured: Lili Reinhart BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mr. Bueno / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

2. He’s also a former bodybuilder.

Spencer is very physically fit, so it’s no surprise he has a bodybuilding past. He previously competed at the 2010 NPC Teen Nationals in Pittsburgh, according to US Weekly. Spencer also participates in ballet classes, which he documented on his Instagram in March.

3. He has a dog.

Spencer is a proud dog owner! He shares his everlasting love for his canine on Instagram. In September 2020, Spencer posted photos of the duo and called himself and his dog “bes frens.”

4. He enjoys hiking.

Spencer goes on hikes in California, where he lives, and other locations when he’s traveling. Sometimes he’ll take his dog up the mountains with him, and other times he does the activity with friends. In April 2017, Spencer hiked Angeles Crest National Forest with The Handmaid‘s Tale star Madeline Brewer.

5. Spencer & Lili follow each other on Instagram.

Spencer and Lili are both currently following each other on Instagram. However, Spencer doesn’t appear to be following any of Lili’s Riverdale costars, such as Camila Mendes and KJ Apa. He’s obviously not following Cole, either.