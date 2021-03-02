‘Parenthood’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Mae Whitman, Lauren Graham & More

Bravermans forever! ‘Parenthood’ is still one of the most beloved shows, and we wish it was still around. The series premiered on March 2, 2010. Find out what the cast is up to now.

We all miss the Bravermans. Parenthood first aired in 2010 and came to an end after 6 incredible seasons in 2015. The Bravermans bid farewell in one of the best series finales ever, but we still miss this cast after 6 years.

Since the show ended, the cast has gone on to star in major movies, TV shows, and more. The stars who played Adam, Sarah, Crosby, and Sarah’s kids are all grown up now. So, where are they now? HollywoodLife is taking a look at what the Parenthood cast is up to these days.

Craig T. Nelson

Craig T. Nelson, 76, played Zeek Braverman, the patriarch of the Braverman family. Craig was a successful actor way before Parenthood, and he’s continued to be post-Parenthood. He appeared in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie and movie Get Hard in 2015. He also starred in the 2018 movie Book Club and reprised the voice role of Mr. Incredible in Incredibles 2. Since 2019, he has recurred on Young Sheldon.

Bonnie Bedelia

Bonnie Bedelia, 72, starred as Camille Braverman, the matriarch of the Braverman family. Like Craig, Bonnie already had a long and successful career before Parenthood. After the show ended in 2015, she starred in movies like The Scent of Rain & Lightning, A Very Sordid Wedding, and more. She also played Eva Booker in the series Designated Survivor. Her upcoming work includes the film Violet.

Peter Krause

Peter Krause, 55, played the eldest Braverman kid, Adam Braverman. After Parenthood ended, Peter went on to star in the ABC series The Catch, which ran for two seasons. Since 2018, Peter has starred as Bobby Nash in the FOX series 9-1-1. The show is currently in its fourth season. Peter has been dating Lauren Graham since 2010.

Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham, 53, starred as Sarah Braverman through the show’s 6 seasons. She went on to reprise her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore in the Netflix limited series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She also published her memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can, the same year. In 2020, Lauren joined the cast of the NBC show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Lauren will next be seen in The Mighty Ducks revival, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. She is also an executive producer of the series.

Monica Potter

Monica Potter, 49, played Kristina Braverman, Adam’s wife and the mother of Haddie, Max, and Nora. Following Parenthood, Monica was a series regular in the CBS series Wisdom of the Crowd. She also appeared in the HGTV reality series Welcome Back Potter. Her latest onscreen role was a 2019 episode of Goliath.

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard, 46, starred as Crosby Braverman, the third Braverman kid. Dax has gone on to star in the ABC series Bless This Mess and Netflix series The Ranch. He wrote and directed CHiPs in 2017. He is the new host of Top Gear America, which premiered in 2020. Dax is also currently co-hosting the hit podcast Armchair Expert with Monica Padman.

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen, 38, played the youngest Braverman sibling, Sarah Braverman. In 2015, Erika starred in the short-lived ABC series Wicked City. She has starred in a Hallmark movie, the HBO film Confirmation, the series Ten Days in the Valley, and more. Her latest work was the 2020 film Clover.

Sam Jaeger

Sam Jaeger, 44, played Joel Graham, Sarah’s husband, in Parenthood. Since Parenthood, Sam has been a series regular in shows like Why Women Kill and Tell Me A Story. He also appeared in season 2 of The Politician. He first appeared as Mark Tuello in season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale. He will be a series regular in the upcoming fourth season. Sam will be seen on the big screen in the 2021 film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Joy Bryant

Joy Bryant, 46, starred as Jasmine Trussell, Crosby’s wife and Jabbar’s mom. She starred in the Netflix series Trinkets in 2019. Since 2020, she has played Marie Wallace in the ABC series For Life. The show is currently airing its second season.

Mae Whitman

Mae Whitman, 32, played Amber Holt, Sarah’s daughter. The same year that Parenthood ended, Mae starred in the teen rom-com The Duff. She reunited with her Parenthood co-star Dax in his movie CHiPs in 2017. She began starring in the NBC series Good Girls in 2018. The show’s fourth season will premiere in 2021. Mae also voices Amity in the animated series The Owl House. She appeared in the 2020 movie Valley Girl.

Miles Heizer

Miles Heizer, 26, starred as Drew Holt, Sarah’s son and Amber’s younger brother. Miles went on to star in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which ended in 2020 after four seasons. He’s also appeared in movies like Nerve and Love, Simon.

Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos, 29, played Haddie Braverman, Adam and Kristina’s oldest daughter. Sarah went on to direct and star in the 2017 web series City Girl. She also appeared in films like We Don’t Belong Here, The Boy Downstairs, and Ask for Jane. She had a recurring roles in The Affair and Midnight, Texas.

In 2020, Sarah began producing her Quarantscene Instagram videos, where she reenacts scenes from movies like The Social Network, Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, and more. She recently produced and starred in the “true crime” podcast The Renner Files.

Max Burkholder

Max Burkholder, 23, starred as Max Braverman, Adam and Kristina’s son. After Parenthood, Max starred in the films Benjamin and Imaginary Order in 2019. He will voice the role of Oliver Grayson in the upcoming Amazon animated series Invincible.

Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña, 19, began playing Victor Graham, the adopted son of Julia and Joel Graham. Since 2018, Xolo has starred as Miguel Diaz in the hit series Cobra Kai. Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth season.

Savannah Paige Rae

Savannah Paige Rae, 17, starred as Sydney Graham, Julia and Joel’s daughter. After Parenthood, she guest-starred as Winnie in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Derek Shepherd saved Winnie and her mother before a truck crashed into his car. Her latest role was Gracie Scott in the short film The Firefly Girls.

Tyree Brown

Tyree Brown, 17, played Jabbar Trussell, Crosby and Jasmine’s son. Since Parenthood, Tyree has appeared in a number of TV shows and shorts, including Criminal Minds, black-ish, and more. He had roles in One Nation Under God and My Brothers’ Crossing in 2020.