Shay Shariatzadeh: 5 Things To Know About John Cena’s Wife After Secret Wedding

John Cena is a married man! The WWE superstar turned actor has wed longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida. We’ve got five things to know about the new bride.

Congrats are in store for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh, as theWWE star and actor married his girlfriend of two years in a secret wedding in Tampa, FL on Oct. 12. The couple began dating in 2018, where they made their public coming out at a taping of WWE Raw — Raw Reunion. Shay worked in Vancouver, CA in an engineering position, far away from the limelight that was John’s previous romance with longtime GF and later fiance, Nikki Bella, 36. We’ve got five things to know about Shay:

1. Shay lived in Vancouver. When she started seeing John, Shay was a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company in Vancouver, CA. “I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path,” she said in a profile on Avigilon‘s website. “Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that’s my little contribution to our world.”

2. She studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of British Columbia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 2013, according to E! Online. “I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she continued on Avigilon’s site. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

3. Her mom has been a source of inspiration for her. “The strongest and most hard working woman I know is my mother. The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life,” Shay added. “She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up—because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero.”

4. Since Oct. 2013, she’s been a Mentor for her alma mater. Part of her duties as a Mentor include developing and maintaining “connections to UBC and contribute to efforts to build a stronger industry and community,” and contributing “to the future of engineering and technology by assisting the next generation of leaders,” according to her LinkedIn.

5. She was spotted having a four-hour dinner with John on one of their first dates. While the two were seen all smiles during a March 27, 2018 dinner in San Diego, CA, a source close to John told us that nothing is serious as of yet between the two. Two years later the man who was so reluctant to get married in the past is now a husband again!