‘Total Divas’: Nikki Bella Flirts With A Hot Bartender As She Tries To Move On From John Cena

The ladies are off to Miami on ‘Total Divas,’ and Nikki Bella gets close to a hot, younger bartender after her breakup — but she has an ulterior motive for the flirty behavior!

Following Nikki Bella’s spring breakup from John Cena, she heads to Miami with Brie Bella, Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax, Paige and Lana on the Oct. 24 episode of Total Divas — and it doesn’t take long for the paparazzi to show up outside the ladies’ hotel. “The media has just been more involved in my life and it doesn’t make me feel good inside,” Nikki admits. “I feel like I can’t escape. It’s like prison and I just have no freedom.”

The hounding of the paparazzi really starts to get to Nikki as the trip continues, but eventually, she makes the executive decision to not let it get to her. So, she gets the bartender Paige hired, Brandon, who’s a 21-year-old model, to flirt with her on the balcony while the photogs are snapping away! Of course, when these photos came out at the end of May, it looked like Nikki was genuinely getting flirty with another man, but it was really all just a set-up by the WWE star herself.

“I don’t know if it’s just being in Miami right now with drinks, but I’m over letting it affect me,” Nikki says. “We have this hot hired bartender, so I thought it’d be really funny to flirt with him to start some rumors. I always cared about what everyone else thinks, but this is me and if you don’t like it, then so be it. I just want to live my life.”

At the end of the day, despite all the press following her around, Nikki is able to focus on what’s important. “Being with all these women, I laugh so hard around them,” she reveals. “And that’s what life is all about. It’s about friendships and I just really needed fun.”