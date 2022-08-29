Nikki Bella & Artem Chingvintsev Married: See Announcement Of Secret Ceremony & New Wedding Special

Wedding Bella-s have rung for Nikki Bella, 38, and her dancer love Artem Chingvintsev, 40. The couple is officially married, sharing the nuptial news on Instagram Aug. 29, 2022. In the post, they also announced their four-part special event Nikki Bella Says I Do, set to premiere in early 2023.

Nikki shared a shot of her and Artem in Paris, along with a stunning capture of two rings. She captioned the post with the news, sharing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”

She continued to gush on her Instagram Story, sharing, “We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev.”

Nikki and Artem first met while partners on Dancing With The Stars but things didn’t get romantic until the WWE Diva’s split from fellow wrestler John Cena. The duo debuted their relationship in Jan. 2019 and were engaged a year later. Son Matteo came into the world months after, in July 2020.

The couple’s original wedding plans had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and while some may have worried about the delay, Nikki told Us Weekly that the wait would only make things “extra special”.

Nikki and Artem’s Parisian wedding guests included ‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend Elena Belle, as well as dancers Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten. Of course, twin sister Brie Bella was there, as well as pals Danielle Moinet, CJ Perry, Natalie “Nat By Nature” Neidhart, and Shawna Allan.

Plenty more details are sure to play out on Nikki’s E! wedding special. Fans can look forward to the four-part TV event Nikki Bella Says I Do come early 2023.