Nikki Bella & Artem Chingvintsev Married: See Announcement Of Secret Ceremony & New Wedding Special

From the dance floor to the wedding aisle! Nikki Bella and Artem Chingvintsev have finally tied the knot and are set to share their special day with a TV special.

By:
August 29, 2022 12:33PM EDT
Nikki Bella Artem Chingvintsev
View gallery
Nikki Bella, left, and Artem Chigvintsev arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Wedding Bella-s have rung for Nikki Bella, 38, and her dancer love Artem Chingvintsev, 40. The couple is officially married, sharing the nuptial news on Instagram Aug. 29, 2022. In the post, they also announced their four-part special event Nikki Bella Says I Do, set to premiere in early 2023.

Nikki shared a shot of her and Artem in Paris, along with a stunning capture of two rings. She captioned the post with the news, sharing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”

Nikki Bella, Artem Chingvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chingvintsev are married and set to share their love story in a TV special. (Shutterstock)

She continued to gush on her Instagram Story, sharing, “We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev.”

Nikki and Artem first met while partners on Dancing With The Stars but things didn’t get romantic until the WWE Diva’s split from fellow wrestler John Cena. The duo debuted their relationship in Jan. 2019 and were engaged a year later. Son Matteo came into the world months after, in July 2020.

The couple’s original wedding plans had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and while some may have worried about the delay, Nikki told Us Weekly that the wait would only make things “extra special”.

Nikki and Artem’s Parisian wedding guests included ‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend Elena Belle, as well as dancers Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten. Of course, twin sister Brie Bella was there, as well as pals Danielle Moinet, CJ Perry, Natalie “Nat By Nature” Neidhart, and Shawna Allan.

Plenty more details are sure to play out on Nikki’s E! wedding special. Fans can look forward to the four-part TV event Nikki Bella Says I Do come early 2023.

More From Our Partners

ad