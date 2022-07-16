John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands After Vancouver Wedding: Photos

Congratulations to the happy couple! John Cena and his love, Shay Shariatzadeh, appeared to wed in front of their friends and family in Vancouver 21 months after their legal courthouse nuptials.

July 16, 2022 4:59PM EDT
Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena 'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
John and Shay began dating in 2019 ... following Cena's split with former fiancée Nikki Bella in 2018.
John Cena Actor & American professional wrestler & his wife Shay Shariatzadeh seen at dinner in Soho, London at Berenjak restaurant. Pictured: John Cena,Shay Shariatzadeh Ref: SPL5311905 200522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: TMZ / BACKGRID

John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh celebrated their marriage with family and friends in Vancouver. The wrestling pro, 45, and his wife, 32, appeared to have their official wedding on Friday, July 15 — nearly two years after their legal court house wedding in Florida. John was dapper in a navy blue suit and camel leather shoes as he held Shay’s hand heading into the members only Vancouver Club. Shay stunned in a sleeveless white dress with an open back and floral appliqué details, adding a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo shoes to her look. She kept her hair up in a timeless updo for the swanky soirée.

John Cena and wife Shay hold hands heading into the Vancouver Club on July 15. The legally wed couple had their official wedding celebration with friends and family in her hometown. (TMZ / BACKGRID)

The Peacemaker star and Vancouver native were legally wed on Oct. 12, 2020 at a Hillsborough County, FL courthouse after a year together. The couple were spotted picking up their marriage license ahead of saying their ‘I Do’s’ per video footage released by Tampa news station WFLA on Oct. 9 — just days before becoming husband and wife. John was evidently over the moon as he snapped several selfies with Shay outside on the sidewalk.

John and Shay were all smiles as they left dinner together in London recently. (SplashNews)

The Blockers actor has been keeping his relationship with Shay incredibly private, especially after his very public split from his former fiancée Nikki Bella in April 2018. “You know, every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we‘re not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” John explained during his appearance on the Nov. 7 episode of Today. At the time, John also added that he was “extremely happy,” with his life. Now, he has even more reason to be ecstatic!

John’s wife giggled as he spoke about her on ‘Ellen.’ (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Although John has been keeping the intimate details of his relationship private, that hasn’t stopped him from showing just how smitten he is on the red carpet. On Jan. 11, 2020, John and Shay stepped out onto the red carpet for the premiere of Dolittle at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood Village, CA. The couple looked absolutely so in love with one another and so attractive! Shay wore a gorgeous metallic dress with her hair done in a long braid. John, meanwhile, looked incredibly dashing in a navy suit with white dress shirt and pink tie. At one point, the pair even shared a sweet smooch.

The wrestler has also said that he is open to having kids with Shay, changing his mind about fatherhood. “I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” he revealed to British outlet The Sun in June 2021.

