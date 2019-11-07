John Cena Is ‘Extremely Happy’ With New GF Shay Shariatzadeh 1.5 Years After Nikki Bella Split

John Cena is definitely smitten with his new love, Shay Shariatzadeh! But he’s keeping his relationship more private this time around and setting up ‘boundaries.’

John Cena, 42, is on cloud nine! The former wrestler turned actor opened up about his relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh, 30, with Andy Cohen and Hoda Kotb on the Nov. 7 episode of the Today show and was thrilled to share how he and Shay are doing. “I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy,” the Playing With Fire actor shared with the hosts. “I always try and give you a little something.” Unfortunately, that ‘little something’ wasn’t enough for Andy.

The Watch What Happens Live host continued to prod for more details from John. But this time around, John is treating his relationship a lot differently. “Well you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we‘re not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” John explained, seemingly referring to his roughly six-year relationship with former girlfriend Nikki Bella, 35. For John, his very public relationship and breakup with Nikki taught him a lot about being comfortable with “who you are and it’s ok to establish boundaries.”

John and Shay made their red carpet debut on Oct. 26 at the premiere of Playing With Fire. The couple looked incredibly comfortable with one another, and keeping their relationship private may have something to do with that! But that didn’t stop Andy from pitching a reality show featuring the pair to John. “I’m very flattered about the pitch, but that’s a hard no,” John said.

We’re so glad that one of our favorites stopped by! @johncena told us about his new role in “Playing With Fire” and his new relationship. pic.twitter.com/7zDW0qL9dD — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 7, 2019

Shay and John met in Vancouver, also known as “Hollywood North,” which is where the actor spent several months shooting his latest film Playing With Fire. Rumors of a possible romance started swirling after the duo was spotted on a romantic four-hour dinner date in the city. Things have seemingly progressed well for the couple, who looked so happy on the red carpet. We can’t wait to see more of them out and about!