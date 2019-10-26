John Cena, 42, Makes Red Carpet Debut With New GF Shay Shariatzadeh, 30, At Premiere — Cute Pics

John and his gorgeous girlfriend Shay just made things red carpet official at the ‘Playing with Fire’ premiere! The couple were first linked in March.

John Cena, 42, isn’t keeping his love under wraps! The pro wrestler and actor attended the New York City premiere of his film Playing With Fire with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, 30 — making this their first official appearance. Shay looked seriously red carpet ready in a black and silver sequin mini, classic red lip and long gorgeous curls as she posed alongside handsome John, who rocked a three-piece blue suit, white shirt and orange-red tie. The duo proudly showed off their love as they walked arm-in-arm and smiled for photographers, taking the cutest photos ever!

Shay hails from Vancouver, Canada and surprisingly, doesn’t work in the entertainment industry: the dark haired beauty studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of British Columbia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 2013. Currently she’s a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company. “I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path,” she said on Avigilon‘s website. “Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that’s my little contribution to our world.” She’s still very much involved at UBC as an alumni, acting as a mentor to current students.

Shay and John actually met in Vancouver, also known as “Hollywood North,” which is where the actor spent several months shooting Playing With Fire. Romance rumors started swirling after they were spotted on a romantic four-hour dinner date in the city.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” he spilled on the red carpet to Entertainment Tonight. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.” Aww! He didn’t offer up any other details on his new romance, but did confirm they met in March.

John was previously engaged to to E! star Nikki Bella, 35, but broke off their six-year relationship in May 2018. Though the pair had somewhat of a public romance, it seems like John has had a shift in attitude when it comes to privacy. My personal business will stay my personal business,” he told Andy Cohen on WWHL earlier this year. “Through trial and error, we find out what we value and what we believe in and I really value being able to have moments that are mine.”