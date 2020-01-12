John Cena Packs On The PDA With GF Shay One Week After Ex Nikki Bella Announces Engagement

What a beautiful couple! John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh share a smooch on the ‘Dolittle’ red carpet.

He’s doing just fine! John Cena, 42, appears to be unbothered one week after hearing the news that his ex Nikki Bella, 36, became engaged to her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 37. If anything, he’s been embracing his own love more than ever in a recent outing with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The happy couple stepped out on January 11 for the premiere of Dolittle at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood Village, California. Despite making their debut only a few months ago at the premiere of Cena’s movie Playing with Fire, the two are walking the red carpet again and aren’t afraid to show the world just how much in love they are.

They were pictured numerous times looking lovingly at one another and kissing each other on the cheeks and lips. Cena looked absolutely handsome in a classic all-navy suit to the premiere of his latest film. As for Shay, she dressed stunning in a shiny, metallic sleeveless pleated dress with a mock neck. She wore her long raven hair in a loosely-braided side ponytail that added a touch of boho-chic to the ensemble. The couple were in high spirits while surrounded by John’s co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Octavia Spencer, Michael Sheen, Rami Maleek, and Selena Gomez, who made it out just a day after the release of her latest album, Rare.

This isn’t the first public appearance the couple has made since Bella’s announcement. The pro wrestler was spotted holding hands with Shay while leaving The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, on Jan. 3, just hours after Bella and Artem shared their happy engagement news on Instagram.

Although Nikki and John’s six years relationship came to an end, they have admitted to caring for each other after their breakup, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that John is “very happy for Nikki and her engagement.”

“He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well,” the insider continued. “Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life, so it does remind him of what they had, and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago, but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.”