John Cena Holds Hands With GF Shay Hours After Ex Nikki Bella Announces Engagement To Artem

John Cena was seen happily leaving the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on the night of Jan. 3 shortly after his ex-fiancee Nikki Bella announced her engagement.

John Cena, 42, is not letting his ex Nikki Bella‘s new engagement to her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 37, get him down and in fact, he’s embracing his own love! The professional wrestler was spotted holding hands with his girlfriend of several months, Shay Shariatzadeh while leaving Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 3, just hours after 36-year-old Nikki and Artem announced their happy news via social media. In a video obtained by TMZ, the couple looked in love as they got up from a table outside with John showing off his great body in a white T-shirt and pants and Shay showing off her beauty in a black ensemble.

The sighting comes after Nikki revealed that she’s been secretly engaged to Artem, who she started dating last year, since November. The lovebirds were partnered on Dancing with the Stars together in 2017 and got to know each other but didn’t start dating until Nikki and John, who dated on and off for six years, split up for good in July 2018.

Nikki and John have admitted to still caring for each other after their breakup and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that John is genuinely happy for his ex lady love’s future. “John is very happy for Nikki and her engagement,” the source explained. “He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.” John also admitted back in Nov. that he is “extremely happy” with Shay.

It’s wonderful to see both Nikki and John starting the new year off with the new loves in their lives and looking forward to what’s to come. We hope to see more of their memorable moments in the future!