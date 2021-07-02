Exclusive

How Nikki Bella Feels About Ex John Cena’s ‘Baby’ News After His Fatherhood Reveal

and

John Cena opened up in a new interview about feeling ready for fatherhood with wife Shay Shariatzadeh, and his ex Nikki Bella has nothing but well wishes.

New mom Nikki Bella, 37, has no bad blood with her ex John Cena, 44, who recently hinted that kids could be in his future. The former couple, who dated for six years, cited John not wanting children as one of the main reasons they called off their engagement. A source close to the Fast & Furious 9 star told HollywoodLife exclusively that Nikki had nothing but well wishes for John and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, 31. “No matter what decisions John makes, that is his and Shay’s business. Nikki is happy for him and wishes him all the best, she’s happy living her own life,” the insider explained.

“Nikki knows that people change throughout their journey in life and that they make the best decisions based on where they’re at during that point in time. She would never imagine holding something like him changing his mind about having a baby against him and thinks it’s an amazing blessing that would bring such joy to his life, if that’s what he wants.” It comes just a few days after he told The Sun that he might be open to starting a family.

“I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see,” he confessed. A second source also told HL that John was at a different point in his life, compared to when he dated Nikki. “Now that John is married and has his foothold in Hollywood, the thoughts of starting a family are more of a thing that he has been thinking about. While he was with Nikki, he was at a crossroads. His full time career with WWE was coming to an end and he was trying to navigate getting more into obtaining a prescence in TV and movies and starting his second career,” they explained.

The insider added, “Now that all of that is working extremely well he can lay his focuses elsewhere and what he would like to do as a family man. It is only general thoughts as of right now. They are not actively trying to get pregnant but what is happening now for John is that the conversation can now be had and it might be met with more of a future promise to become a father. But if it were to happen, it would likely still be a few years down the line.”

Not wanting kids was was a primary reason for John’s split from Nikki. While the Massachusetts native agreed to reverse his vasectomy for the Total Bellas star, Nikki later admitted she didn’t want to “force” him into having kids. “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted,” she reflected in an interview with People. Nikki and John dated for six years before their surprising 2018 split, ending a one-year engagement.